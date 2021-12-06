Attack on Titan Sneaks its Way Into the NFL With Cool Celebration

Attack on Titan has snuck its way into the NFL with a cool celebration! Anime and manga are more widespread and well known these days than ever, and it’s no secret that many of the pro athletes within the NFL (and many other professional sports leagues) are huge fans of anime and manga as well. Many of them have shown off their love for the medium in some pretty cool ways, and one of the coolest is often the result of a touchdown celebration where a player will re-enact a famous pose or moment from an anime as part of the overall celebration.

It was already a huge moment this past weekend in the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game when running back Travis Homer had scored a touchdown on a fake punt with an impressive 73-yard run, but then Homer himself made the moment even bigger for Attack on Titan fans when he celebrated the occasion with the same salute Eren Yeager and the other members of the Survey Corps had given over the course of the series’ first three seasons. Check it out below as spotted by Expensive-Market-233 on Reddit:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan will finally be making its big anime return with Part 2 of its fourth and final season next year. After the first part came to an end earlier this year, fans have been eagerly anticipating how the anime would bring it all to an end. Luckily that wait will soon be over as Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 is currently scheduled to debut on January 9th next year in Japan. The new episodes have been confirmed to stream with both Crunchyroll and Funimation alongside their premiere in Japan, and will kick off with Episode 76 of the anime overall.

Episode 76 of the series is titled “Judgement” and will be picking up immediately from the midseason cliffhanger that saw Eren Yeager forming his own faction of dissidents and declaring war on not only the invading forces of Marley, but the Eldian forces as well. The anime will be reaching its climax with these new episodes, and following the manga ending earlier this year, fans will finally see how the anime brings it all to an end.

What do you think? Are you excited to see anime shout outs from pro athletes in the NFL? Which anime pose would you recreate if you had a touchdown celebration? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!