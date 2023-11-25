Nier: Automata Confirms Anime's Return With New Trailer

Nier: Automata became a success in the video game world thanks to its surreal story, gameplay, and design that has players needing to beat the entry multiple times in order to decipher the true meaning of the world. The first episode of the anime adaptation landed in January of this year, but suffered from some major delays. Despite the production issues, Nier Automata Ver1.1a has confirmed that new episodes of the series are in the works.

The Nier series first began in 2010 with an entry that was considered a spin-off to the Drakengard series. The recent anime adaptation, created by A-1 Pictures, follows the story of the video game as 2B and her sibling attempt to discover the mysteries of their world that is a post-apocalyptic wasteland. 2023 was a big year for A-1 Pictures, not just thanks to Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, but with Mashle: Magic And Muscles. Next year, will see A-1 taking on Solo Leveling, a major anime adaptation that is based on a popular WEBTOON.

Nier Will Return

An official social media post arrived that confirms we haven't seen the last of 2B. While the series released its first twelve episodes earlier this year, the release schedule suffered a number of delays that saw months go by between the initial episodes and the final installments that brought season one to an end.

If you didn't have the chance to catch Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, the first twelve episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime based on the video game entry, "The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena... This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

