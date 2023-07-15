Nier: Automata Anime Releases Trailer for Season 1’s New Episodes

Nier: Automata‘s anime adaptation will finally be returning with the final episodes of its first cour later this month, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with a special trailer showing off the final arc of the season! Nier: Automata: Ver1.1a was the special anime adaptation kicked off for Square Enix’s massively popular video game earlier this year, but was unfortunately hit with a number of production delays due to issues from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the final episodes of the anime’s initial run will be coming our way soon.

Nier: Automata first announced that it would be running for two cours of episodes (with 24 episodes in total) when it initially began, but things have changed a bit in terms of the schedule. The final four episodes of Nier: Automata Ver1.1a‘s first cour of episodes will all be premiering on a single day, July 23rd, and to celebrate fans have gotten the action packed trailer for Episodes 9-12 and you can check it out below. Unfortunately as of this writing, future episodes have yet to reveal their schedule.

How to Watch the Nier: Automata Anime

There was a second cour planned for Nier: Automata Ver1.1a’s debut season, but a release window was not announced for this Part 2 during the initial announcement. With the anime facing a tumultuous schedule in the months since the anime first began, the release for the second wave of episodes might be further off than expected. But as Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Episodes 9-12 premiere all at once, fans will still have something to look forward to. You can currently catch up Nier: Automata Ver1.1a now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they tease the anime as such:

“The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind.”

Are you excited to see Nier: Automata’s anime return with new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!