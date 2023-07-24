Nier: Automata Season 1 Will Continue With a New Cour

It looks like the end of Nier: Automata is still a ways off. This year, the franchise promised to bring season 1 of its anime to a close, and Nier: Automata made good on that this past week. The show ran through its last few episodes of season 1, but at the last moment, Nier: Automata surprised fans with a big anime announcement...

So no, the anime is not over. Nier: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 has been announced, and a special promo was released to hype the continuation.

At this point, very little is known about the new cour of Nier: Automata, but we know the anime team is working hard on its episodes behind the scenes. Fans of the Yoko Taro and Masuyama IP are eager to see what else Nier does with its TV run. Most importantly, they hope the whole thing will broadcast more smoothly than cour 1. After all, Nier: Automata ran into serious issues following its premiere.

After premiering in January 2023, Nier: Automata has been delayed not once but twice over COVID-19 production issues. The first took place starting with episode 3 and the most recent hiatus began at episode 8. Now, the rest of cour 1 is out at last, and A-1 Pictures is working on new episodes behind the scenes. So if you aren't caught up with Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can stream the whole series on Crunchyroll after checking out its official synopsis below:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by Aliens and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena... This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

