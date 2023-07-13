Nier: Automata Anime Will Air the Rest of Season 1 at Once

Nier as a series focuses on a world where humanity is struggling in the face of robots becoming the dominant force on the planet Earth. While Nier: Automata first premiered as a video game, the anime adaptation looked to expand on the world of the character known as 2B but has run into some problems along the way. Struggling with a number of delays in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and other obstacles, Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a is looking to cap off its first season all at once.

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind this recent video game adaptation, released a statement earlier this year when it came to the delays. Confirming that COVID-19 impacted the schedule, here's how the studio addressed fans, "Due to the impact of COVID-19 on production, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episode 9 and all subsequent episodes. Thank you for your understanding." At present, the production house hasn't confirmed if there will be a second season of the series, though the world of Nier is rife to be explored further should the television show march on.

Nier Automata Ver 1.1a's Final First Season Episodes

The final four episodes of Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a's first season will land on Jul 23rd later this month in Japan. To celebrate the upcoming finale, the video game adaptation released a trailer that gives fans of the anime a closer look into the season finale.

If you have yet to dive into the anime adaptation that was spawned from original gaming franchise, here's how Crunchyroll describes Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a, "The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

