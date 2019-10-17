No Guns Life Season One Announces Episode Order

No Guns Life is certainly an interesting looking anime, with the protagonist, Inui Juuzou, a gumshoe style investigator that happens to have a pistol for a head. You see, Inui is part of a race dubbed the “Extends”, humans that have decided to amplify themselves with cybernetics to give themselves abilities that normal humans only dream of. Unfortunately for Inui, these powers do little to alleviate the problem that is ravaging his daily life: his amnesia. With the first season of No Guns Life beginning recently, an episode order has been confirmed for the technologically based anime franchise.

Twitter User SpyTrue released the episode order count for the first season of No Guns Life, with twenty four episodes confirmed for its initial outing, the season split into two cours of twelve episodes each which will follow Inui in this dangerous new world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Guns Life TV anime will have 2 cour. 12 + 12 pic.twitter.com/drPnlOq8y9 — SPY (@Spytrue) October 10, 2019

Aside from being an “Extend”, Inui is also a “Resolver”, aka a mercenary that specifically searches out problems created by other beings technologically modified like himself. With the anime brought to life thanks to the legendary Studio Madhouse, the franchise certainly manages to bring this technologically advanced world to life with a stylish feeling all its own.

If you need another reason to start watching this new anime series, it just so happens to be Metal Gear Solid creator, Hideo Kojima’s, favorite anime at the time. If that’s no a winning endorsement, we don’t know what is!

Have you caught the first episode of No Guns Life? What fall anime series are you following this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and No Guns Life!

No Guns Life has begun airing thanks to Studio Madhouse, with an initial run of twenty four episodes. The official description for the series reads as such:

“After the war, there are many “Extends” in the city, people whose bodies were modified to make them into dangerous weapons. Inui Juuzou is one of them, and he has no memories of his life and body before his head was transformed into a gun. Strangely enough, his head-gun is designed so that only someone behind him can pull the trigger. Juuzou makes a living by taking on cases involving Extends in the city, and he is assisted by Mary, an intelligent young woman that he has taken under his protection.”