No Guns Life Season 2 Announces New Release Date Following COVID-19 Delay

No Guns Life was one of the many anime delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now it's officially on the way back! Originally scheduled to release back in April as part of the Spring 2020 anime season, the second half of No Guns Life's anime run was one of the many projects that had to postpone their release due to the declared state of emergency in Japan. With the state of emergency officially lifting last month, these postponed projects are now preparing for their return. Thankfully, the second season will be here this Summer.

As confirmed through No Guns Life's official Twitter account, Season 2 of the series will officially premiere this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season. Unfortunately, there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed as of this writing, but seeing its return at all will definitely be good news to many fans.

No Guns Life is one of the many projects announcing their return this week. While some anime have still been postponed due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, just as many have confirmed their return. This includes the big re-broadcast premieres of Pokemon Journeys: The Series, Digimon Adventure (2020), and Food Wars: The Fifth Plate.

One Piece's anime also teased that it's getting ready for its return, so if everything continues to shake out well then perhaps more series will be coming back this Summer? Japan is beginning its second phase of resuming operations while maintaining proper social distancing practices, and it's becoming clear that many anime projects are getting the ball rolling once more!

Are you excited to see No Guns Life Season 2 finally getting a confirmed release date? What are you hoping to see from the new season? What are your favorite moments from the first season?

