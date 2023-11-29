Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Announces New Episode Delay

Jujutsu Kaisen knows what it takes to be number one. For years, the hit series has ruled the manga industry, and creator Gege Akutami helped bring that firepower to anime creators. After all, MAPPA Studios is living large thanks to the success of Jujutsu Kaisen season two this season. All eyes are on the anime, but right now, a new announcement by MAPPA Studios has fans doubling take a new episode delay.

The information comes straight from MAPPA Studios as the official pages for Jujutsu Kaisen online confirmed the delay. It turns out the network airing of season two episode 19 will go down as planned. The issue lies with Jujutsu Kaisen's streaming as it will be delayed a day in Japan.

"Notice of change in distribution timing... The distribution timing for episode 43 (episode 19 of season two), which will be broadcast on Thursday, November 30th, will be changed. Expected delivery after change: Distribution begins every Friday from 18:00," the post reads.

Of course, this message might sound familiar to you. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen had this same delay last week with episode 18. While the show hit cable the same time as usual, Japanese viewers had to wait an extra day for it to hit streaming. Now, it seems episode 19 is being hit with the same treatment, and netizens aren't sure if territories outside of Japan will be impacted.

For now, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will need to tune in Thursday like always to see what's up. As for season two, you can find its episodes streaming on Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen has a few more episodes to run through this season. So for more information on the hit shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Has the comeback lived up to expectations?