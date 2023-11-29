Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Voice Actor Responds to Recent Studio Controversy

Studio MAPPA is producing some of the best animation in the studio's history thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, but that animation might be coming at a cost to its animators. In recent weeks, a number of animators working for MAPPA have revealed that their working conditions are less than ideal. In light of the speculated harsh environment that animators are struggling with in animating the recent season focusing on Jujutsu Tech, the English voice actor of Satoru Gojo has shared his thoughts on the reports.

Kaiji Von Tang might be best known at the moment for bringing Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo to life, but he has had a big career in the anime world. Tang has had roles in Pluto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Vinland Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins, Lupin The 3rd, and Demon Slayer to name a few. Not limiting his talents to anime, Tang has also had roles in some major video games such as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Star Ocean. In his recent plea, he both praises the animators responsible for the Shibuya Incident Arc while hoping that MAPPA will do right by those responsible for bringing Gege Akutami's shonen series to life.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Kaiji Von Tang Addresses MAPPA Controversy

In a new social media post, the English voice actor behind Satoru Gojo discussed the recent controversy surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, "Despite a horrendous production schedule, MAPPA animator have delivered another masterpiece this week. I think I can speak for everyone when I saw please MAPPA, we can wait for greatness to give these superhuman animators the rest they deserve. Also, give them a raise."

At present, MAPPA has yet to comment on the reported conditions of animators working on Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Recently, an anonymous animator on the Shibuya Incident Arc discussed work conditions on the series, "Silencing the staff from talking about how atrocious the work conditions are is comically evil. I don't care at this point because yes, the schedule is beyond terrible the fact that work gets done at all with any level of competency is incredible. I will not compromise my health for work that won't even cover all of my rent, let alone any other expenses my main job and my overall well-being mean more to me than the fear of being blacklisted,"

Via Kaiji Von Tang