Shonen Jump Is Ready to Bring One of Its Best Titles Stateside

Shonen Jump has earned its name as manga's global champion. For decades, the magazine has housed some of the best shonen series to ever go live. From Yu Yu Hakusho to Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, the title has done it all. These days, Shonen Jump is doing its best to find manga's next big series, and now one of its best series is heading stateside.

The treat comes courtesy of Shonen Jump's website in America. Manga Plus debuted several years ago in a bid to revolutionize how manga is read stateside. With hundreds of series in tow, Manga Plus is a go-to reading tool, and it is adding NO\NAME by Rafal Jaki.

If you have not heard of NO\NAME, don't be surprised. The series debuted last year after Jaki, who helped pen Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, began writing scripts. With help from artist Machine Gamu, the manga won a prestigious honor from Shonen Jump that promised it serialization. The Nordic action series became a hit, and NO\NAME is now coming to Manga Plus.

If you have not heard about NO\NAME, its rise to fame is wild. The series began humbly under Jaki and Machine Gamu using Shonen Jump's creator platform. The series became very successful which prompted Shueisha to pick up NO\NAME in an official capacity. As for the series itself, NO\NAME is set in Northern Europe in a world where a person's name gives them supernatural powers. The government dictates these names, but when a child goes missing, officials are unusually eager to track them down. NO\NAME sends out its leads to find the missing kid, and some hard truths are revealed along the way.

At last, Manga Plus is ready to bring NO\NAME to fans, so Cyberpunk lovers will definitely want to give the manga a shot. And who knows? If we are lucky, Jaki's hit series might get its own anime adaptation someday.

What do you think about this Shonen Jump update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!