Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Celebrates Yuta's Anime And Manga Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen didn't start its manga with the name that anime fans have come to know. Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School was the original title for the first entry of the manga series from creator Gege Akutami in 2017. Introducing the world via protagonist Yuta Okkotsu, this story would be adapted into the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and this wouldn't be the last time we saw this sorcerer in action. Making a surprise appearance in the anime's second season and playing a major role in the manga, one cosplayer has brought Yuta to life.

Yuta's strength not only rivals Yuji's, but it might be far beyond the teenager who shares a body with the king of curses, Sukuna. Aside from having some serious cursed energy at his disposal, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also has a power that allows him to summon one of the strongest and most terrifying creatures seen in the series' history. First appearing as a monstrous version of his lost love, Rika, the creation was enough to help Yuta in defeating Geto for the first time and ensuring the demise of the antagonist who once had a close bond with Gojo.

Yuta Okkotsu: Jujutsu Kaisen's Number Two

When it comes to the manga, Yuta has been lending Yuji Itadori and his fellow residents of Jujutsu Tech in the fight against Sukuna and Suguru Geto. While Okkotsu has some serious power at his disposal, the fight that might end the supernatural shonen series might not see him claim an easy victory. When these events do make their way to the small screen, it will help to elevate Jujutsu Kaisen to new heights.

Yuta Okkotsu is set to play a major role in the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation. The season finale for the Shibuya Incident Arc saw Yuta taking on the role of Yuji Itadori's executioner, aiming to take out the shonen protagonist thanks to the terrifying actions taken by Sukuna. When the Culling Game begins, expect Yuta to be on a collision course with Yuji.

Who do you think wins in a fight between Yuta and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think the supernatural manga will end this year?