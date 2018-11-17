There’s No New Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode Tonight

Goku’s in the midst of recruiting team members for the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub on Toonami, but unfortunately the series is going to take a break this week.

Due to Toonami running a special marathon for the impeding holiday (and to celebrate the airing of Attack on Titan’s Season 3 Part 1’s finale), there will be no new episode of the Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub airing tonight, Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Instead of airing at it’s regularly scheduled 11:00PM EST, Toonami will instead be airing Attack on Titan in that time slot. Beginning at 8:30PM EST, following an episode of Dragon Ball Z Kai, Toonami will be airing the entirety of Attack on Titan‘s third season as it premiered in Japan. Essentially serving as a finale with Season 3.5 continuing next year, the 12 episodes will air from 8:30PM EST to 2:00AM EST. Following that, an episode of Samurai Jack to end the night.

Here’s the Toonami schedule for November 17, 2018 (all times in EST):

8:00PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

8:30PM – Attack on Titan

9:00PM – Attack on Titan

9:30PM – Attack on Titan

10:00PM – Attack on Titan

10:30PM – Attack on Titan

11:00PM – Attack on Titan

11:30PM – Attack on Titan

12:00AM – Attack on Titan

12:30AM – Attack on Titan

1:00AM – Attack on Titan

1:30AM – Attack on Titan

2:00AM – Attack on Titan

2:30AM – Samurai Jack

Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode will feature more of Gohan trying to regain back his fighting power, so fans will definitely be anxious to see what’s next. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.