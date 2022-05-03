Odd Taxi Is Getting a Prequel

✖

Odd Taxi was one of last year's unexpected hits with the anime fandom, and now, it seems the series is staging for another comeback. Following its movie debut earlier this year, a new report has gone live announced Odd Taxi's prequel. The project is underway right now, and it turns out Odd Taxi plans to debut this prequel in a matter of months.

If you want to know why the prequel won't be on streaming, well – that is because it isn't going to be an anime. Odd Taxi is producing its prequel as a live stage play. The show will be on stage from July 7-18 at the Shibuya Cultural Center Owada Denshō Hall, so only fans who can nab tickets will be able to check out the prequel.

According to the report, Kadzuya Konomoto will pen the play's scripts after overseeing Odd Taxi: Into the Woods. This prequel will focus on a music group called Mystery Kiss that is formed in canon by several aspiring idols. Yui Oguri, Nonoka Yamaguchi, Hitomi Suzuki, and Hiyori Hamagishi will lead the project. Yusei Naruse will direct the prequel while OMSB, VaVa, and PUNPEE compose its music.

For those unfamiliar with Odd Taxi, this prequel will be a fun way to slip into the series if you can attend. If you are not local to the playhouse, you can always watch season one of Odd Taxi right now. The anime is streaming over on Crunchyroll, and you can find its official synopsis below:

"This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it's not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn't really hang out with others, and he's an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn't talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens... All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who's gone missing."

HT – ANN