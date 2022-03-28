Odd Taxi Producer Teases More Seasons Could Be Coming

The producer behind Odd Taxi has teased that there could be future seasons of the original anime series coming our way! Odd Taxi is one of the most unique anime releases of the last few years. Quietly premiering during the Spring 2021 anime schedule, this series got under fans’ skin and became one of the biggest cult hits of the year overall. The original series run seemed to wrap up its story in one tight bow when it all came to an end, but even with its major cliffhanger spelling doom for one of the fan favorites, it seemed like a definitive end.

That’s why it was such a surprise to see that Odd Taxi will be continuing its story with a brand new movie. Odd Taxi: In The Woods is readying for its premiere in Japan on April 1st, and the producer behind the film, Hirofumi Ito, was asked whether or not a second or even a third season of the series was possible at a special event promoting the movie’s upcoming release. As Ito had explained and slightly joked, the series could continue with more seasons if the movie does well enough.

Ito had played it coy about Odd Taxi potentially returning for more seasons, but the cast seems down for it as Ryohei Kimura, who plays Gouriki in the series, shared his support for a potential continuation as well. The series was one of the most unique anime stories as it completely wrapped up all of its loose ends by the end of the story. This came with some major reveals that shook the universe of its story, and while there was that cliffhanger, it didn’t seem like there was much room for a continuation of some sort.

Odd Taxi is already bucking that trend with its new movie that promises to follow up on that cliffhanger and fill in more of the gaps from the other characters’ perspectives, so a second or third season could potentially shake this up even further. They could offer completely original stories as fan demand has ushered in a whole new wave of popularity, but it also might be hard for lightning to strike twice in this case. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can now find Odd Taxi now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Would you want to see Odd Taxi return for a second or even a third season? What did you think of its debut anime run overall?

via Comic Natalie