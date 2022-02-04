Odd Taxi Shares Wild Sauna Collaboration

Odd Taxi is one of the best limited anime series released in 2021, introducing anime viewers to a unique world that is not too different from our own, outside of the fact that everyone is an anthropomorphic figure. With the first season having already come to an end via thirteen episodes and a new movie set to arrive later this year, the series is partnering in a unique collaboration with a portable sauna company.

Without going into major spoiler territory, everything wasn’t exactly as it seemed within the world of Odd Taxi, with the final episode of the first season revealing that the world of Odokawa was far different than viewers had thought. The upcoming movie won’t so much be a sequel to the original story, as much as a revisiting of the series that will explore new elements of the first season while also diving into a mystery that was unsolved for the major players.

The company that Odd Taxi will be partnering with for these portable saunas is Sauna Camp, which has gone so far as to create a Odokawa themed tent which is pictured below, to say nothing of other merchandise that is set to spawn from this collaboration in clothing, towels, bags, air fresheners, key holders, and stickers:

If you have yet to dive into the bizarre world of Odd Taxi, Crunchyroll listed the official description of the thirteen-episode series as such:

“This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.”

The official website for this unique partnership gives fans a closer look at these unique portable saunas, though it seems as though they won’t be making their way to North America unfortunately.

