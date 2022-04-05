Odd Taxi: In The Woods Unveils Debut Box Office Performance

Odd Taxi’s debut feature film has started to hit theaters across Japan and has updated fans on its box office performance for the Odd Taxi: In the Woods movie! Odd Taxi ended up being one of the most interesting original anime releases last year as while many had initially ignored the series due to its art and design choices, by the end of its run it had garnered a huge following thanks to the way it was able to successfully weave a complicated story involving multiple characters around its central murder mystery. Now it’s back for a whole new project!

Odd Taxi: In The Woods is the debut feature film release for the series that takes place after the anime’s cliffhanger ending that serves to flesh out the story of the original anime even more, and had released in Japan as of April 1st. Mantan Web has officially revealed (as detailed by Crunchyroll) that Odd Taxi‘s big movie debut has earned 52 million yen (a little over $423,000 USD) in its debut weekend in just 34 theaters across Japan. It has thus become the number one movie in terms of its gross compared to its number of theaters, and thus marks a successful debut for such a cult hit.

Crunchyroll has previously revealed that they will be releasing Odd Taxi: In The Woods at a later date, but has yet to confirm its release plans at the time of this writing. The new film adds new footage to what was seen in the original series as the characters involved in the story break down exactly what happened through each of their own perspectives. The main draw of the new film, however, was the reveal that the film actually fleshes out what happens to Odokawa following that cliffhanger ending from the original series.

If you wanted to check out the original series for yourself, Odd Taxi is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.”

What do you think? Are you surprised to see Odd Taxi’s new movie doing so well in Japan? Are you going to check it out when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

