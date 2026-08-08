One of the Darkest Anime Franchises to Kickstart New Movie Trilogy – Watch the New Trailer

One of the darkest anime franchises is set to make its return with a new feature film trilogy, and has dropped a new trailer showing off its first entry. There are all sorts of dark and scary anime that have gotten under fans’ skin over the years, but Made in Abyss has truly been one of the most special. Akihito Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss really made a big mark with fans when the anime adaptation made its debut in 2017, and has been continuing with all sorts of new anime releases in the near decade since.

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Made in Abyss is coming back with a brand new trilogy of feature film releases, and the first of this trilogy is hitting theaters in Japan later this Fall. Showing off a whole new look at the film heading our way, Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi (which has yet to confirm an English language translated title as of the time of this writing) has dropped a new trailer that you can check out in action below as it readies for a new wave of franchise releases.

New Made in Abyss Movie Trailer Released Ahead of October 2026 Launch

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Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi will be making its debut across theaters in Japan on October 23rd, and is the first of a planned new trilogy of releases bringing the franchise back to screens. The film will be directed by Masayuki Kojima, who is going to be returning from the anime’s previous entries to direct the film for Kinema Citrus. Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the script for the film, Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda will be handling the character designs, and Kevin Penkin will be composing the music. He also contributes the main theme song, “Chain of the Abyss,” heard in this trailer with Mori Calliope.

Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi will be featuring a voice cast of returning stars from the original TV series with Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa all set to come back. New additions to the voice cast for the film seen in the trailer are Sumire Morohoshi as Tepaste and Takanori Hoshino as Cravagli. Release windows or dates have yet to be announced as of this time for the two next major films, nor have there been any international release plans announced for it thus far.

Why Made in Abyss is So Special

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Made in Abyss has been one of the darkest anime franchises that fans have gotten to see in the 2010s, and it’s something that fans really have enjoyed since that initial premiere. The TV series has been such a hit that it’s continued with multiple feature film releases and more, and now it’s coming back with an entire film trilogy keeping the story moving forward. It’s because it’s not only dark, but there’s a cool fantasy world that fans are seeing evolve with each new entry that fans want to see explored further.

Made in Abyss really struck fans with the titular Abyss that offers a deep new world of monsters and dangers that fans want to see more of. At the same time, it’s all very young characters that feel like they are in even more danger thanks to the fact that children are stuck in these terrible predicaments. But with this new film, it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all now streaming with platforms like HIDIVE.