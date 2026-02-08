One of the Darkest Anime Is Returning for New Movie Trilogy Soon (First Look Revealed)

One of anime’s darkest franchises has announced it’s going to return with a new movie trilogy starting later this year, and the first look has been revealed showing off what to expect from its comeback. Dark fantasies have quickly become one of the most notable genres within the recent anime world as they have been getting bigger and bigger with more recognition among fans. But there are still some dark fantasy anime that are hard to sit through as one in particular puts children in some very real, and very intense danger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Akihito Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss has become incredibly popular over the years thanks to the memorable debut of its official anime adaptation back in 2017. This first season was such a success that the anime then continued this with two compilation feature films, a sequel film, a second season of the TV anime, and now it has announced that the franchise is set to return with a new trilogy of feature films keeping the story going. You can check out the first look at the Made in Abyss trilogy below.

New Made in Abyss Trilogy Begins Fall 2026

Play video

Made in Abyss will be returning with the first film in a planned trilogy of films later this Fall in Japan. Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery has neither yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this writing, nor has it yet to confirm any international release plans. But this first look at the new trilogy did come with the confirmation of much of the staff helping to bring it all to life with Masayuki Kojima returning from the anime’s previous entries to direct the new film for Kinema Citrus.

Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the script for the new Made in Abyss film, and Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda will be handling the character designs. The core voice cast is set to return for the new film trilogy as well with Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa all confirmed thus far. The voice cast for the new duo featured prominently in this new film have yet to be revealed as of this time, however.

Why You Should Watch Made in Abyss

Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Made in Abyss is generally considered a tough watch by anime fans thanks to the fact that its central duo, Riko and Reg, are very young children who go on a dangerous journey on their own. Heading into a massive pit known as the Abyss, explorers like these two often regularly die thanks to the otherworldly threats within the Abyss that no one but Riko Reg were even properly prepared for. Even then, it’s really one intense moment after another with everything shown thus far.

There’s a reason that Made in Abyss has been as big as it has been following the debut of its anime. It really got its hooks stuck in fans and never really let go. This is likely going to continue further with this upcoming film trilogy, and really is only a matter of time before fans get to see what is next on this fantastical journey.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!