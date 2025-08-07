Made in Abyss Confirms New Movie Series Is on the Way

It has been almost 5 years since the popular Made in Abyss franchise has had any new entries or content, but it seems the drought is about to end soon, and fans will be treated for quite some time. The series has always enjoyed enduring popularity and a fanbase, and with there being a lot of content now to adapt from the source material after season 2 ended, the upcoming movie series works very well from not just a production standpoint but also the manga’s slow release schedule.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Made in Abyss anime, the franchise will receive a series of movies. The first part, titled Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery, is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theatres in 2026. It has not been confirmed how many parts the series will have, nor if the films will be a compilation of Season 2, just like how there was a three-part compilation release of Season 1. Given the title and key visual, that debuts the two new characters Tepaste and Cravagli, it is very likely the movies will begin adapting the exciting Curse Fleet Arc, or more commonly known as the 7th Layer arc by fans, and although there is concerns about adapting an arc that the manga is still releasing chapters for, the choice to make it a movie series works very well for the situation.

Made In Abyss Is Finally Returning To Theatres After 4 Years

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

The Abyss is the one area in the realm that is yet to be explored, and the mystery-filled pit is the main location for Made in Abyss. It is filled with bizarre creatures and ancient items called Artefacts that modern humans are unable to replicate, attracting adventurers referred to as Delvers. Riko, a young orphan residing in Orth near the Abyss, aspires to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a Delver. During an early exploration, she encounters a mysterious robot boy. Together, they embark on a journey into the depths of the Abyss, pursuing its secrets and confronting the unknown shadows beneath.

Fortunately for fans, the staff that made the first two seasons and the movie as brilliant as it was will return for these upcoming projects. Masayuki Kojima (Monster, My Happy Marriage) will come back to direct the movies at studio Kinema Citrus, with Hideyuki Kurata (Rurouni Kenshin, Goblin Slayer) returning to handle the series composition. Yuka Kuroda and Kazuchika Kise will be the character designers. More staff listings of roles, such as music and art director, will be revealed in due time.

Season 2 ended at chapter 60, and since then, only 10 chapters have been released, albeit each being 60+ pages. With a feature-length movie each year or potentially one every 2 years, the mangaka will have more time to put out more chapters without the pressure of the adaptation catching up. Although the prequel movie covered 2 volumes worth 12 chapters, it will be interesting to see how much of the content this upcoming movie that enters a long-awaited arc will cover.