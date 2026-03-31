One of Anime’s Darkest Shows Confirms Release Date for New Movie Return

One of the most controversial and darkest TV anime releases is coming back for a new trilogy of feature films, and has set a release date for the first of these new outings. There are lots of dark fantasy anime that have left a deep impression on fans over the decades, but there are only a few that have managed to do with only a single season of the TV series. That’s the case for the anime adaptation of Akihito Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss, which really struck a chord with fans.

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Made in Abyss puts children in some very terrible situations as they go deeper into the titular Abyss in search of treasure, adventure and more, and the series has done so well with fans that it has not only gotten multiple seasons of the TV series but multiple feature film releases as well. Now the franchise is set to return with an entire new movie trilogy, and the first film in this line up has confirmed it will be releasing in Japan later this October. You can check out the new look at the new Made in Abyss movie below.

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery (which has yet to be confirmed with an English language title) will be making its debut across theaters in Japan on October 23rd, but has yet to confirm any potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. This will be the first in a new planned trilogy for the franchise coming to Japan, but potential release windows for those future films have yet to be revealed either. But the new update has also confirmed returning voice cast and staff.

Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery will be directed by Masayuki Kojima, who returns from from the anime’s previous entries to direct for Kinema Citrus. Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the script for the film, and Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda will be handling the character designs. The trilogy will also bring back the main voice cast of Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa. But any potential new additions to the cast for the next phase of the dark adventure have yet to be revealed as of this time.

Why Is Made in Abyss Such a Big Deal?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Made in Abyss has really become a prominent anime franchise ever since it made its debut in 2017, and has never really let go. The core hook of the series featuring such young characters in dire situations was certainly enough to get attention, but the real appeal is seeing these kids overcome such wild situations as Riko and Reg dive further into this dark territory, there is a slight since of adventure the more we see how wild this world really is. It’s been incredibly intense.

But while there are intense moments, there are enough scenes to balance that in order to keep the adventure going. It’s not all dark doom and gloom, and it’s those moments in between all of the darkness that fans are loving to see fleshed out further. It’s an adventure with great stakes and consequences, and you can catch up with it streaming on platforms like HIDIVE.

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