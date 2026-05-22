One of Anime’s Darkest Franchises Shares New Look at Series Return

When it comes to dark anime series, there are plenty for fans to choose from. Franchises like Berserk, Attack on Titan, Death Note, and Devilman all create bleak worlds that see their heroes having to make some horrifying decisions to survive. At first glance, however, some anime television shows certainly don’t look as though they are dark, but turn out to surprise viewers all the same. Made in Abyss fits this bill perfectly, focusing on young stars that are grappling in a world that is anything but optimistic. As the franchise prepares to make its anime return, a new trailer has dropped to show fans what is to come.

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Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery will arrive in theaters on October 23rd this fall, releasing a brand new trailer to prepare viewers for what is to come. For those who have not experienced this dark franchise, the story of the young protagonists exploring “The Abyss” is fraught with horrifying encounters and mind-bending creatures. The original manga from creator Akihito Tsukushi is still releasing new chapters to this day, meaning we could see plenty more anime on the way. With Awakening Mystery billed as the latest chapter of the film series that gave viewers the likes of Journey’s Dawn, Wandering Twilight, and Dawn of the Deep Soul, we might be seeing Riko and friends for some time to come. You can see the new trailer below.

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What is The Awakening Mystery?

Kinema Citrus

As for the story of Made in Abyss’s next film, here’s how Kinema Citrus describes the movie’s story: “In the fourth layer of the Abyss, Riko suffers from the poison of the fierce beast Tamaugachi. The one who saves her is Nanachi, a Hollow. With Nanachi joining their party, the three continue their adventure toward the fifth layer, where Bondrewd awaits. There, they meet a girl named Prushka, who was raised by Bondrewd and knows nothing of the world above. Enthralled by Riko’s stories of adventure, she wishes to go adventuring with them, but is tragically used in one of Bondrewd’s experiments. However, Prushka changes form and becomes Riko’s White Whistle, allowing the group to proceed to the sixth layer, the “Capital of the Unreturned.” There, they encounter the “Village of the Hollows,” where Hollows live according to their own unique values, as well as the princess Faputa. The village, liberated through Faputa’s “wish,” collapses, and Riko and her companions invite Faputa to join them as they continue onward to the seventh layer.”

Alongside the trailer release, series creator Akihito Tsukushi talks about a big change that they made in relation to adapting the manga’s story to the screen, “And here’s where the adventure begins!! I think there’s a scene where Touka (Rico’s father), who’s definitely alive, moves and speaks. In the original work, he doesn’t say a single word, so I thought about it together with Mr. Kurata from the anime script, and we made the change.”

What do you think of Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery’s new trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!