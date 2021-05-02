One Piece Reveals How Kaido Got His Scar: Watch

✖

One Piece revealed how Kaido got his scar with the flashback in newest episode of the series! Oden's flashback arc continues in the newest episode of the series, and while it's setting the stage for the rest of the Wano Country's third act, it's also revealing some major new details about Wano's history and what that might mean for the future of the arc. While we had previously heard about how Orochi teamed up with Kaido to take over Wano while Oden was away, the newest episode of the series gave us our best look at this Kaido from the past yet.

Picking up from the previous cliffhanger that saw Oden and the Akazaya Nine challenging Kaido's forces in an effort to reclaim Wano from the Kozuki Clan, the newest episode of the series officially let fans in on the legendary battle in Wano's past between the two warring sides. As one would expect after seeing Oden's strength, it turns out he is the one who actually left the scar on Kaido's chest.

Kaido mentioned this in passing before, but the newest episode of the series really showed off just how well Oden Kozuki's power stacked up against to Kaido's strength. Episode 972 of the series tackles Oden and the Akazaya Nine's raid on Kaido's forces. While the Akazaya Nine struggle against the massive force, Oden and Kaido pretty much fight on the same level.

Oden is able to channel his Ryou into his blades, and goes for broke when he uses the Paradise Totsuka against Kaido's dragon from. Breaking through Kaido's tough skin (something Luffy wasn't even able to do with his first fight against Kaido in the first act of the arc), Oden cuts through Kaido with the cross shaped cut we've seen on his chest in the current time. So whatever Oden did to finally do some damage to Kaido, Luffy needs to figure it out.

This attack takes Kaido out of his dragon form, and while the end of their fight does not end in Oden's favor, this attack further demonstrates that Kaido isn't as immortal as all the stories would have one believe.