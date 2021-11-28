One Piece Stuns With Luffy’s Newest Gear Fourth Moment: Watch

One Piece stunned with Luffy’s big Gear Fourth moment in the newest episode of the anime! Now that Toei Animation and Shueisha have celebrated crossing the monumental 1000th episode milestone, it’s time for the anime to look ahead to the future as the war on Onigashima officially breaks out in full. After the Straw Hats gathered together in the midst of the battlefield with the previous episode, the crew will be breaking apart once more as they separate into their respective own battles against Kaido’s extended forces. Luckily, Luffy is up to the challenge.

Luffy has shown off some major bursts of strength throughout his running through Onigashima so far, but it seems that he’s no longer holding anything back. He wasn’t exactly hiding before, but now that the weight has been lifted off of his shoulders he can finally go all out with the full range of his abilities. The biggest example came first with the newest episode as he took down one of the Numbers, a giant the size of a beast that the entire crew once needed to work together to take down long before they made their way to Wano with some well placed (and animated) Gear Fourth: Bounce Man action! Check it out below:

Episode 1001 of the anime officially kicks the war into high gear, and naturally Luffy makes the first move as he attempts to get to the roof of the Skull Dome. He first attacks one of the Numbers giants, and thinks back to how all of the Straw Hats had to work together to defeat Oars during the Thriller Bark arc. Laughing at the fact that it once took the entire crew, he was fully confident that he could now handle a monster of this size on his own. Then he showcases that strength in confidence with some slick moves.

After getting thrown by the giant, Luffy transforms into his Gear Fourth Bounce Man mode and deals a powerful hit that takes down the giant in a single blow. At the same time, X Drake has taken out a giant right next to him so it ends up leading to a super cool tag team attack.