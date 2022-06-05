One Piece Finally Gives Nico Robin a Solo Fight After 18 Years

✖

It has been nearly 20 years since Nico Robin got the chance to show off in One Piece. The anime has been busy since the heroine joined Luffy's crew, and while she has enjoyed some supporting roles, Robin has yet to fight someone one-on-one for decades. However, that all changed this week, and One Piece ushered in the comeback with all the poise fans dreamt about.

And yes, you did read that right. Nico Robin hasn't had a solo fight in One Piece for nearly 20 years, but that stint has ended. Wano wants the scholar to fight, and the anime set her up with the perfect opponent.

#ONEPIECE1020

the start of Robin’s first fight in 18 years and I’m speechless 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rRjiXVdVsm — Kieffer (@roadponeglyphs_) June 5, 2022

As you can see below, the whole thing got started when Black Maria decided it was time to confront Sanji. The vixen used the chef to coax Robin into a battle as Kaido wants to get his hands on the women. After all, her knowledge of the poneyglyphs is known very well, and Kaido will need her skill to see his goal come true.

READ MORE: One Piece: Red Will Make a Special Summer Announcement Soon | One Piece x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Worst Generation Their Own Stands | Netflix's One Piece Teases Special Geeked Week Appearance

However, Maria certainly underestimates Robin, and that is on her. As one of Kaido's top warriors, the spider-like vixen got cocky, and it gave Robin the opportunity to ambush the party. After all, she uses the Hana Hana no Mi to sprout massive arms before anyone notices Robin, and they help her clear the battlefield with ease. So if you were surprised Sanji called for Robin's help earlier, don't be. The chef knows just how strong his crew mate is, and Robin is ready to remind audiences of such after nearly two decades on the sidelines.

What do you make of this One Piece cliffhanger? Did this intro do Nico Robin justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.