Netflix's One Piece Teases Special Geeked Week Appearance

Netflix is gearing up for a big summer, and fans will learn all about its upcoming projects when its Geeked Week event goes live soon. Earlier today, the service shared its schedule for the 2022 event, and fans were given a rundown of all the anime it had to offer. And of course, Luffy will pop by the presentation to give fans an update on One Piece's live-action adaptation.

For those who didn't know, One Piece is getting a live-action adaptation from Netflix, and the project has been filming in South Africa for some time now. When Geeked Week was announced for the year, fans were teased about the project joining its lineup, and now we know when to expect the One Piece drop. According to Netflix, the show will drop its preview on day one, so you can mark June 6th on your calendars.

One Piece will share a special look with fans on Geeked Week's first day, and it will be in good company. Netflix plans to highlight other major originals like The Umbrella Academy, Locke and Key, The Sandman, and more on its first day. Another anime adaptation will also be previewed that Monday as Alice in Borderland will share its latest updates with fans on June 6th.

At this point, fans are not sure what One Piece will dish out for the event, but Geeked Week is keeping our options open. The week-long event says it will release all things from sneak peeks to trailers and more. At this point, fans would be happy enough seeing how One Piece's cast looks in costume as filming is being kept under wraps overseas. So for now, fans won't want to let this special preview pass them by!

