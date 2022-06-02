One Piece: Red Will Make a Special Summer Announcement Soon

One Piece: Red is set to arrive into theaters on August 6th in Japan, and won’t just see the Straw Hat Pirates venturing to a new adventure, but will also bring back the Red-Haired Shanks to the proceedings as well introducing his daughter Uta to the Shonen franchise. Before the fifteenth film of the Shonen series arrives, the franchise of One Piece is planning a big event to reveal new details for the long-awaited comeback for the man who inspired Luffy.

Currently, there are plenty of questions that are swirling around the story of this new One Piece film, with many fans wondering where it takes place in reference to the story of Wano Country. The War For Wano Arc recently came to an end in the pages of the manga, and is still playing out in the episodes of the anime, and while it seems as though the Straw Hat Pirates have emerged the victors, the world of the Grand Line will never be the same. Should One Piece: Red take place after Wano, it is entirely possible that we see Luffy’s latest transformation, Gear Fifth, hitting the big screen.

The Official One Piece: Red Twitter Account shared the big reveal that news would be coming about the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, with fans hoping that the movie might finally give us the long-awaited reunion between Monkey D. Luffy and his former mentor, the Red-Haired Shanks:

Like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the fifteenth One Piece movie is set to arrive this summer, though the global release date has yet to be revealed at this point. Eiichiro Oda himself helped in putting together this new movie for the world of the Straw Hat Pirates, with the mangaka clearly having quite the busy schedule as he not only continues creating the manga, but also is currently an executive producer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece.

What information do you think will be revealed this summer about the story of Red? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.