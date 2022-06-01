One Piece x JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Worst Generation Their Own Stands

One Piece relies on the power of the Devil Fruit for many of its swashbucklers sailing around the world of the Grand Line, while the universe of the Joestars has relied on the strength of Stands to push forward Hirohiko Araki’s series. Now, one artist has attempted to do the impossible by joining the two franchises together by giving some of the biggest members of the Worst Generation Stands of their own and adding an unexpected twist to the pirates that spawned from Eiichiro Oda.

2022 is set to be a big year for both the Straw Hat Pirates and the Joestars, with One Piece currently in the throes of its Wano Arc and a fifteenth film set to arrive this summer in One Piece: Red, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set to receive new episodes of the Stone Ocean on Netflix. While most of One Piece’s future plans are fairly straightforward, fans of the Joestars are waiting to see what other news will be revealed this year, as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is hinting at a big announcement this summer for its anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist K16416 shared this impressive anime fusion that gives some of the biggest pirates in the world of the Grand Line Stands of their own, dropping members of the Worst Generation into the world of the Joestars and imagining what the combination of these two worlds might look like:

Currently, in the pages of One Piece’s manga, the War for Wano is coming to a close, with Luffy gaining a new transformation known as Gear Fifth that allowed him to perform feats that the Straw Hat Captain has never performed before. With “Roof Piece” currently taking place in the anime adaptation, it might be some time before we see Luffy’s wild new technique hit the small screen, though it will certainly be an earth-shaking moment once it does.

Would you love to see a crossover between One Piece and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in the future? What would be the Stands of the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, the Straw Hat Pirates, and the Joestars.