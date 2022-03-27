One Piece Has Finally Released Chapter 1044: Read

The wait is over, One Piece fans. It has been quite the anxious wait, but the manga has returned this weekend with its promised boon. Weekly Shonen Jump assured us all chapter 1044 would be worth the wait, and it would put things lightly to say the magazine delivered. So if you’re ready, you can check out the bombshell chapter right now.

Weekly Shonen Jump has put out its latest issue in Japan, and that means One Piece chapter 1044 is available to read online. You can find the official chapter here through Viz Media or here through Manga Plus. And word to the wise, you will want to brace yourselves for the epic release.

Now, there are spoilers below for chapter 1044! You have been warned! One Piece fans, proceed with caution.

For those caught up with One Piece, you will know chapter 1044 has changed the game for the Straw Hats. Not only does it begin with Luffy getting back up from his presumed fatal fight with Kaido, but he is back stronger than before. The manga goes on to reveal that his return is tied to his second coming as Joy Boy but also his Devil Fruit.

After all, it turns out Luffy’s fruit was not the simple Gomu Gomu treat. The power gifted to Luffy came from the Hito Hito no Mi, a powerful Zoan fruit that the World Government did its best to hide. While the treat does give its rubbery powers, its full potential is only limited by the imagination of whoever ate the Hito Hito no Mi. And what’s more, the government considers the fruit to be the most dangerous of any in existence.

The revelation about Luffy’s fruit would be enough to break the fandom, but this chapter goes on to tease more about Joy Boy, Orochi’s fate, and Cipher Pol’s influence before closing shop. It goes without saying One Piece chapter 1044 has cemented itself as a hallmark chapter for fans. So if you ever doubted creator Eiichiro Oda’s masterful storytelling, hopefully this clears things up for you.

What do you make of this game-changing chapter of One Piece? Does it live up to the hype? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.