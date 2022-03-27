One Piece Teams with Original Stitch on New Clothing Line

One Piece is taking over social media these days, and it’s not just because of the manga. You have likely seen the series trending online as of late as fans prepared themselves for chapter 1044 to go live. However, we also have the team at Original Stitch to thank for the latest push. The custom clothier has launched a collection inspired by One Piece, and it would make even Garp crack a smile.

The retailer has announced its plans to launch a new collection inspired by One Piece. Original Stitch has come up with 30 patterns that are all based on One Piece, but you can mix and match way more than a few dozen shirts. After all, you can alter everything from the shirt’s style to its pockets plus cuffs and more.

As you can see here, the Original Stitch shirts highlight all of our top pirates. Luffy has a number of prints as does Tony Tony Chopper and the rest of the Straw Hat gang. Nami has a few prints as well, and then there are others based on the Grand Line, Devil Fruits, and more. These prints can all be used for casual or relaxed shirt styles, and the pricing for a shirt starts at close to $80 USD.

Currently, Original Stitch ships to more than 40 countries, so fans in the United States can order their custom One Piece shirt. And if you want more than a single otaku piece, you can also browse the brand’s Pokemon line. The custom clothing store opened its Pokemon-based collection a while ago, so you can rep your partner Pokemon wherever you go.

What do you think of this new Original Stitch collection? Do you plan on adding one of these One Piece pieces to your wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.