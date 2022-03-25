One Piece Shares Ominous Hint For Its Future

The War For Wano continues to rage in the pages of One Piece’s manga, seeing Luffy and his crew attempting to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates in order to free the borders of the isolated nation. While Monkey and his crew have been more than holding their own against the Beasts and their allies within Onigashima, it seems that a new hint has been revealed by the Official Twitter Account for the Shonen series that might spell doom for our heroes, with Luffy recently taking quite the beating from the swashbuckler with the ability to transform into a dragon.

One Piece isn’t slated to have a panel at this year’s Anime Japan, though the tease that they’re hinting at is slated to arrive on March 28th, this coming Monday following the major event. In the tease, it seems to have photographs of a Straw Hat lying on a beach with another picture of a sinking Thousand Sunny also being displayed. As it stands, the Thousand Sunny has taken damage as a result of the War For Wano, but it still floats for now, though things seem to be set to change and the Straw Hats might be facing their most dire circumstances to date.

The Official Twitter Account of One Piece shared the new ominous tease which sees the images of a dark future apparently lying before viewers, as the War For Wano Arc is continuing to ramp up the action and has some major events ready to be revealed in the next chapter of the Shonen’s manga:

As it stands, One Piece has run into the same trouble that other Toei Animation adaptations have run into, with a hacking attack against the company causing a number of series and films to have to be delayed. With One Piece’s anime episodes having to be pushed back, there is no word yet on the status of this summer’s next film in the world of the Grand Line in One Piece: Red, which is set to finally bringing back Red-Haired Shanks back into the series.

What do you think the future holds for the Straw Hat Pirates? Do you think the Thousand Sunny is set to sink within the War For Wano Arc?