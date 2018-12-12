‘One Piece’ Officially Announces New Movie, 2019 Release Date

One Piece will forever stand as one of anime’s most iconic series, and the Straw Hats are about to make sure everyone knows it. Not long ago, a new teaser trailer confirmed long-held rumors of a new One Piece movie dropped in 2019.

Over on Youtube, fans of One Piece did a double take when a new clip was released by the anime’s team. It turns out the reel is announcing the release of One Piece‘s latest film, and the feature is slated to honor the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

As you can see above, the reel begins with Monkey D. Luffy as a kid, and he grows up before everyone’s eye. The hero is as determined than ever to become the King of the Pirates, and a montage filters in showing some of One Piece‘s famous moments. Everyone from Ace to Robin makes an appearance, and the reel confirms the anime’s next film will be titled Stampede.

According to the confirmation, One Piece: Stampede will go live on August 9, 2019. The team at Toei Animation are slated to oversee the film as they’ve done for One Piece‘s other films.

“One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019,” One Piece promised on Twitter.

“What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

This announcement marks the next chapter in One Piece‘s history, and it will ask Stampede to follow after a fan-favorite film. The franchise’s last film to hit theaters was One Piece: Gold, and the sleek movie earned rave reviews thanks to its fast-pacing and smooth animation.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.