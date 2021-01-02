One Piece's Creator Celebrates 2021's Arrival With New Nami Art

✖

Many anime creators have offered unique art pieces to help ring in the New Year of 2021 from their big franchises, ranging from Dragon Ball to Naruto to My Hero Academia, and the creator of the Shonen series, One Piece, has offered art work to say goodbye to 2020 with the Straw Hat Pirate named Nami. With 2021 continuing the Wano Arc in One Piece's manga with the one-thousandth chapter of the publication, it's clear that Oda has some big plans for the remainder of the time that Luffy and his crew have in their journey to make their captain the King of the Pirates!

Nami has been an influential part of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Wano Arc, joining her fellow Thousand Sunny crewmates in this isolated nation that is plagued by the Beast Pirates and their captain Kaido. In one of the latest chapters of the Shonen franchise's manga, Nami was faced with a decision wherein she had to choose to disavow Luffy's dream of becoming the King of the Pirates or face down her own death by one of the Beast Pirates during the War for Wano. Choosing to not let Luffy down, Nami was able to escape the situation with her life and has joined the side of Luffy and her fellow swashbucklers as they take the war directly to Kaido.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this new Eiichiro Oda art from a recent Chinese Calendar, with Nami celebrating the "Year of the Ox" as the Shonen series is getting ready to deliver its one-thousandth chapter to fans of the series that have been following the Straw Hats for decades:

It's the year of the cow in the Chinese calendar! Here is Oda's yearly artwork to celebrate the new year! pic.twitter.com/qLKNwhqm4N — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 1, 2021

Eiichiro Oda has gone on the record that he is looking to end the long-running story of Nami and her friends within the next five years, with many wondering if Luffy will finally be able to achieve his dreams and whether or not the upcoming finale will truly be the final story of the Grand Line!

What do you think of this stellar art from Eiichiro Oda? What has been your favorite anime art celebrating 2021 so far?