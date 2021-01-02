Dragon Ball Kicks Off 2021 with One of Vegeta's Best Moments

✖

Dragon Ball is kicking off the new year right with one of Vegeta's best moments! Vegeta remains one of the central characters of the franchise these days, but it's still so eye-opening to look back on the story as a whole and see just how far the fighter has come over the duration. While he wasn't always on Earth's side, he still had some of the most memorable moments in the series that could only be brought out by Vegeta and his formerly cold and ruthless demeanor. This was especially on display during the Freeza saga.

When Vegeta first started causing a ruckus on Planet Namek during the events of the Freeza saga, one of his first fights was against the hapless Cui, who ended up on the receiving end of Vegeta's "Dirty Fireworks." The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco Latin America decided to tap into this moment with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to send off 2020 with a (literal) bang and bring in the new year. Check it out:

Vegeta eliminó a Cui para hacerles este lindo detalle de víspera de año nuevo. pic.twitter.com/nbddLVxXIc — BANDAI NAMCO Latam (@BandaiNamcoLA) January 1, 2021

Dragon Ball fans are certainly hoping 2021 is a good year for the franchise as it's now heading into a brand new arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While the anime is still showing no signs of coming back just yet, there's a hope that the next year will provide some information as to the future of the anime franchise with either a new anime series or even an update for the previously announced feature film still in production.

The promotional anime series for Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently bracing for yet another major arc of its run, so while it's not exactly what fans are really hoping to see the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole will still be going strong in this new year. But with 2021 just getting started, there is still plenty of time for potential announcements or surprises that will hopefully take the franchise into a new era.

What were some of your favorite Dragon Ball moments from 2020? What are you hoping to see from the franchise in 2021? Curious about Dragon Ball Super's next arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!