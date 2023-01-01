One Piece Creator Caps Off a Successful 2022 With Special Art

One Piece had a huge year over the course of 2022, and the series creator behind it all is helping to cap off the successful run for the series in 2022 with some special new art! One Piece hit some huge milestones over the course of this past year as not only is it celebrating the manga's 25th Anniversary, but both the manga and anime crossed over the 1,000 entry mark too. But the success continued further with a new feature film, One Piece: Red, releasing in theaters to become the most successful movie release in the long running franchise to date.

One Piece: Red has been one of the leading promotional stints for the franchise as the creator has been celebrating the new addition to the franchise, Shanks' daughter Uta, with all sorts of cool art and special projects to help emphasize her movie debut all the more. This is the same for the newest bit of art released by series creator Eiichiro Oda to help celebrate One Piece's special cameo during end of the year concerts airing overseas. Check it out below:

What's Coming for One Piece in 2023

While this year might have been a huge one for One Piece due to the success of its anime, manga, and movie releases, there's still plenty to look forward to from the franchise in the next year. Eiichiro Oda confirmed that while the series has kicked off its Final Saga, the actual end of the series is still going to be quite a ways away. But the manga's not the only new point of interest next year, however.

One Piece Odyssey will also be releasing on video game consoles, and there's a good chance we will either get to see the first look or the full Netflix live-action series drop next year before 2023 is all said and done. There's plenty more to keep an eye out for in 2023, so what from One Piece are you most excited to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!