One Piece: Red Releases Behind-The-Scenes Making Of Video: Watch

One Piece Film: Red recently made its way through theaters around the world earlier this year, and now fans have been given a new look as to how it all came together with a new making of video showing fans a behind the scenes look at the new movie's production! One Piece might be one of the longest running action franchises currently under Toei Animation's umbrella, but the newest feature film release really was the most popular ones in quite some time. Going on to be the most successful film in the franchise to date, now fans have gotten to see how it was all done.

One Piece Film: Red has been such a hit for Toei Animation since it launched across theaters in Japan earlier this Summer, and now that the film has made its way around the rest of the world, Toei Animation has dropped a special new look at how it was made. Featuring comments from director Goro Taniguchi, producers Shinji Shimizu and Hiroaki Shibata, and other members of the staff, you can now check out the Making Of featurette video below:

How to Watch One Piece: Red

Unfortunately with One Piece: Red ending its run in theaters, it's going to be some time before it gets a digital or physical home media release, not to mention its international plans thereafter. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is teased by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

