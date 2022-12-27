One Piece Celebrates Christmas With Uta Holiday Special: Watch

One Piece: Red not only focused on the return of Red-Haired Shanks, but the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise took the opportunity to introduce Luffy's mentor's daughter, Uta. With the ultimate diva playing a unique role in the latest Grand Line movie, Toei Animation has created a brief animation to help ring in the holiday season as Shanks' daughter sports some Christmas apparel to take on the appearance of Santa Claus following One Piece: Red's success as the biggest movie of the series.

At present, One Piece: Red has yet to reveal when the fifteenth film will arrive as a home video release and/or on streaming services, though considering that the movie was able to net the most box office receipts during its worldwide run on the silver screen, there are plenty of Straw Hat fans waiting on the news to drop.

Merry One Piece

Toei Animation took the opportunity to share the brief fifteen-second clip that portrays a new side to Uta, following her debut in both One Piece: Red along with the One Piece television series which took a break from the War for Wano to explore Luffy and Uta's younger years with one another:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out One Piece: Red, Crunchyroll has an official description of the film that not only introduced Uta, but also gave us our first brief glimpse of what Luffy's Gear Fifth will look like in animation:

"Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

The Straw Hat Pirates did receive a gift of sorts this holiday season in the pages of One Piece's manga, as the series is taking the opportunity to drop bombshells when it comes to the origin of Devil Fruits during Eiichiro Oda's "Final Arc". With Luffy taking on Rob Lucci in recent chapters, the last storyline featuring the Straw Hats isn't pulling any punches.