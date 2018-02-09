‘One Piece’ Spoilers Reveal One Violent Luffy v Katakuri Match

These days, One Piece fans are buzzing about Charlotte Katakuri. The fighter may be a villain, but his noble pride has endeared even the biggest Straw Hat lovers. However, anyone who is ride-or-die for Luffy may take issue with Katakuri this week.

After all, new spoilers for the manga confirm the duo are about bloody each other up. So, you’ve been warned!

Over on Reddit, a slew of spoilers for One Piece‘s latest chapter have gone live. This week will see the debut of chapter 894, and it will pick up with Luffy’s on-going battle against Katakuri. The spoilers stress the Straw Hat pirate is struggling against his opponent, and reported page leaks show the pair looking rather haggard.

The chapter begins with a flashback of Rayleigh and Luffy when the pair trained together. The throwback was one which Luffy called up as he tried to use Observation Haki against Katakuri, but the Charlotte continued to pummel Luffy despite losing an arm at one point.

(Don’t worry; He grows the limb back with some Mochi Mochi no Mi magic!)

As the chapter continues, fans watch as Katakuri keeps his cool against Luffy who’s on his last leg. The spoilers say the update ends with the Straw Hat captain on his back looking very bloody, and Katakuri asks his opponent if he’s given everything he can. It is only then that Luffy staggers to his feet and calls upon a new Gear Fourth transformation called Snakeman. And, in true cliff-hanger fashion, the manga keeps the form hidden away until chapter 895.

