One Piece Gives Ace and Sabo Official Wano Makeovers

In the current story arc in One Piece, titled the Wano Country Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates have been given makeovers to help them blend into this isolated and feudalistic nation, but with several swashbucklers being no longer a part of the land of the living, Eiichiro Oda took time out to create a brand new painting that shows what the brothers of Monkey D. Luffy, Ace and Sabo, would look like in Wano! Ace had originally appeared in a flashback visiting this dangerous landscape though now, we get to see what the fire wielding pirate looks like with a Wano aesthetic!

The Wano Arc has been a big one for both Ace and Sabo, with Ace having visited the country prior to his own death and Sabo's status being up in the air with many believing that he is no longer sailing the seas of the Grand Line. As Luffy and his crew have been battling to free the nation from the clutches of Kaido of the Beast Pirates and the sinister shogun known as Orochi, the Straw Hat Pirates could certainly use the combined powers of Ace and Sabo as the war for Wano begins to heat up in both the anime and the manga of Eiichiro Oda's popular anime franchise!

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared this brand new painting from the francise's creator that was created for One Piece Magazine Volume 9, showing us what both of Monkey D Luffy's brothers would look like if they were both present in this new country assisting the Straw Hat Pirates in achieving Oden's dreams:

Sabo and Ace Illustration by Eiichiro Oda from ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 9. pic.twitter.com/IonWWiletT — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 23, 2020

Sabo and Ace are both tragic tales when it comes to the world of One Piece, being influential parts of Luffy's quest to becoming the king of the pirates. With these swashbucklers giving Monkey the inspiration for becoming a pirate captain that sails the seas of the Grand Line, we wouldn't mind seeing them getting these makeovers officially in the main canon of One Piece somehow!

What do you think of these Wano makeovers for both Ace and Sabo? What other departed pirates of One Piece would you like to see get a Wano outfit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

