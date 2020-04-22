One Piece Netflix Release Date Revealed

✖

One Piece may have a live action series currently at development with the streaming service of Netflix, but to get folks prepped for the adaptation of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, the online juggernaut has announced that the anime series will be arriving this summer! While the entirety of the series won't be put onto Netflix all at once, the streaming service has touted that the East Blue and Alabasta Sagas will be the first to arrive!

The Alabasta Arc features the Straw Hat Pirates traversing a desert and encountering the villainous swashbuckler named Crocodile, as Luffy also runs into his big brother Ace and the Straw Hats welcome a new crew member into the fold in the way of Robin. Robin, for those who aren't as familiar with the series, is something of an archaeologist for the cast and exhibits the powers of a Devil Fruit that allows her to create extra appendages both on her person and on the person of opponents.

The East Blue story arc is the first big storyline of the One Piece saga, introducing us to the characters that we'd come to know over the course of nearly one thousand episodes in Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp to name a few. While we don't exactly know what the new live action adaptation will have as a part of its introductory story, we would imagine that this first story arc would give it a number of big inspirations and events from which to draw material from!

Netflix shared the announcement via their Official Twitter Account, letting anime, and general television, fans alike know that on June 12th the Straw Hat Pirates will be setting sail for their living rooms in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand:

Luffy and crew set sail June 12th in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 22, 2020

Currently, One Piece is undergoing one of its biggest story lines to date in the Wano Country Arc as Luffy and his friends encounter a feudalistic, isolated nation that is in some sore need of assistance. As the Straw Hat Pirates reunite and attempt to take down the threat of the Beast Pirates, and their leader Kaido, it's clear that this important arc is one of the biggest that the protagonists of the anime blockbuster have ever had to face!

