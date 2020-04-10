One Piece Releases English PSA Regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic

The world of anime has been hit, like so many other industries, by the CoronaVirus pandemic, and in order to help out the citizens of the world during these trying times, the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates have released a brand new public service announcement that lets fans know what they should be doing! With quarantine in place for countless citizens around the world, Luffy and company walk through a number of steps that viewers could follow in order to “flatten the curve” and help stop the spread of Corona as it moves its way across countless countries!

One Piece recently had an in-story brush in with a deadly virus, with Luffy encountering some members of the Beast Pirates within Wano Country who had mastered a new weapon that allowed them to deliver an infectious agent to their opponents. With both Luffy and several prisoners of Wano succumbing to the infection, he is luckily able to fight it off thanks in part to his own fortitude and the work of the crew’s doctor on deck, Tony Tony Chopper. The event itself has yet to make its way into the anime proper, though with the adaptation already telling the story of Wano, it should make for a great fight scene when this battle takes place.

One Piece shared the flashy new animation with both Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates telling fans the number of different ways that they can help with stopping the spread of Corona Virus such as washing their hands, performing social distancing, and other helpful tips and tricks along the way:

The Straw Hats have a message for you! Stay safe and healthy out there, nakama ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dRvs9WgNwS — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) April 7, 2020

The Corona Virus has already recently caused a delay in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, with the upcoming manga release being pushed back two weeks as a result. We’re crossing our fingers that the current story arc of One Piece featuring the isolated nation of Wano is able to come out at a steady clip but definitely understand if it too is delayed as a result of the pandemic. The love that the creative minds have for their fans is surely showing with this ingenious new animated segment!

What do you think of this One Piece PSA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!