‘One Piece’ Creator Reveals New Devil Fruit Powers

One Piece is always game to unveil some new Devil Fruit powers, and it seems some new ones have come to light all thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda.

Recently, the man behind One Piece addressed several new Devil Fruit powers in a fan-question corner. The cheeky interview went live in SBS, and the 90th volume saw a fan ask Oda if he could talk about the actual Devil Fruits Mont D’or Charlotte and Opera Charlotte ingested.

So, in true nakama spirit, Oda went overboard with his description of the fighters’ powers.

According to translations, D’or ate the Book Book Fruit while Opera snacked on the Kuri Kuri Fruit.

“Mont D’or ate the Book Book Fruit and became a Book Human. He can turn any living thing that is still alive into a specimen, fly in the sky within the book, pull people into the story of a book. I think his power is variable and interesting enough that he could even be the boss of his own series,” Oda explained.

“Opera ate the Kuri Kuri Fruit (Cream) and became a Cream Human. He can manipulate the cream that comes out of his body and hit you with new attack concepts based on ‘sweetness.’ He’s a troublesome enemy,” Oda added.

For all you book lovers, the Book Book Fruit is definitely an intriguing power to wield. The possibility of pulling people within the story of a body would enthrall millions of readers. There’s no telling how much money people would pay to spend a day in the actual Harry Potter universe, but it would be best to avoid canons like The Hunger Games… you know, for obvious reasons.

