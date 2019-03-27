‘One Piece’ Arc Finale Leaves Several Lives In The Balance

One Piece just brought its most recent arc to an end, and the Whole Cake Island story closed with some big reveals. Not only did the Straw Hat crew make their final run from Big Mom, but the finale left fans hanging over the fate of two important parties.

Over the weekend, One Piece hit up fans with episode 877, and it was there audiences saw how the Whole Cake Island arc ended. The story did see the Straw Hats escape the forces of Big Mom, but that doesn’t mean everyone got out easily.

After all, the Sun Pirates and Germa 66 are still in enemy territory, and Big Mom had some somber words for them.

Germa 66 continued to fight and uphold their military might after nearly being wiped out by Big Mom. They weren’t too focused on saving the Straw Hat crew, but the Sun Pirates were. Led by Jinbe, the team teamed up with the Germa 66 by chance to take out Big Mom, and they stayed behind while Luffy sailed on.

The two parties tried to retreat once the Straw Hats were clear, but they halted soon enough. Big Mom showed up herself to challenge the pair, and she pushed her crew to bombard the enemies. Big Mom is heard asking the Germa 66 and Sun Pirates whether they will choose to join her service or die. So, fans are not sure how the groups will fare under this renewed threat.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

