One Piece’s Latest Episode Preview Houses A Big Spoiler

One Piece‘s creator has become the king of seeding upsets, and Eiichiro Oda does it with style. Since the series was made, the artist has impressed fans with his ability to sneak in cliffhangers and thread back long-forgotten plot points. However, the anime has been more heavy-handed with its spoils, and a new episode preview proved that in a big way this weekend.

So, be warned! There are some major spoilers for One Piece below!

Recently, One Piece stepped out with a brand-new episode that focuses on the Reverie. The outing ended with the usual preview teasing next week’s adventure, but manga fans were horrified when its ending came around.

“Meanwhile, a long figure goes deep inside the Pangaea Castle and a great hidden secret is unveiled,” the teaser leads before the full title of episode 885 was revealed:

“In the Dark Recesses of the Holy Land! A Mysterious Giant Straw Hat!”

Not only did the blurb before the title tease the arrival of a secret, but the name gives it away. It is as clear as day that the secret in question is a giant Straw Hat, a fact which manga fans cannot believe got spoiled.

After all, the hat’s reveal is still a hot topic with readers. No significance has been tied to the giant hat, but its status as a treasure and location in Mary Geoise is intriguing to say the least. Of course, there is also the connection between the hat and the one which Luffy famously wears, so fans are hoping the anime may shed more light on the accessory than the manga did months ago.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

