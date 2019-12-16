One Piece Fans Are Blown Away Over Luffy’s Battle with Kaido

One Piece has had its ups and downs over the year. When an anime has been around for 20 years, consistency is near impossible to find. Still, the iconic series has kept fans happy for decades now, and its ongoing arc has only carried on that tradition. At long last, Wano has made it to the screen, and fans admit they’re in awe of One Piece‘s latest episode.

Over the weekend, fans were eager to see episode 914 as the anime teased its big debut. The episode promised to follow Monkey D. Luffy as he fought Kaido for the very first time. Given how fearsome the Beasts Pirates captain is, fans were ready to see Kaido fight Luffy, but they didn’t think their battle would be so well done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, fans are in awe of the latest episode’s battle. Even though Luffy vs Kaido did include a bit of filler, fans were a-okay with it all. The painstaking animation paid off as far as fans are concerned. Its smearing and fluid motion have animation fanatics pressed… and that doesn’t even touch upon Luffy’s epic attacks.

Of course, the Straw Hat found himself a bit out of league. Luffy might be strong, but he is not at Kaido’s level. The episode leaves off with Luffy at an impasse, and fans are plenty worried about how the Straw Hats will bounce back from this all-out assault.

What did you think of this One Piece fight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Oh Snap!

Toei snapped in the latter half of the episode. Every little scene could be straight from a movie. pic.twitter.com/qEcVUn7gbG — Kumi | rereading OP (@D_Kumii) December 15, 2019

Above and Beyond

Ishizuka really surpassed all his past work this week pic.twitter.com/n8nlmWMEua — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 15, 2019

Go Off, Luffy!

Toei did this JUSTICE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PW19hx5h0A — One Piece (@OPfandom) December 15, 2019

A Worthwhile Wait

One Piece Episode 914 was packed with oozing animation. I’ve remembered more than 5 years ago the hyped for this battle and now it’s here. Awesome animation and by far one of the most well animated episode of One Piece I”ve seen so far. The next episode might be able to top this! pic.twitter.com/cnsHGuEboC — Jhastine Terante (@jhastineterante) December 15, 2019

Too Hype to Live

BRO LUFFY PUNCHING KAIDO WAS HYPE ASF!!!!!! WHATTTTT!!!!!!! Luffy was beating this mans! #ONEPIECE914 pic.twitter.com/czOtB2ZI9A — 🍥 Jake Uzumaki 🍥 (@JacobTaylorHus1) December 15, 2019

Honestly, Same

Me after One Piece Episode 914. pic.twitter.com/mUi4lp7b8q — Santa P. Equinox 🎧🌻🎄🌟⛄ (@PlatinumEquinox) December 15, 2019

We’ve Got No Words

ADSGFJFKDKDKDKHJH GOOD LORD ONE PIECE EP. 914!!

I’M SPEECHLESS! pic.twitter.com/19dfOzfiji — MasterKingJC [WANO SZN] 🐉🏯 (@MasterKingJC) December 15, 2019

A Perfect Score

A True Gift

GREAT WAY TO END OFF THE YEAR ONTO THE NEW DECADE THIS FUCKING SERIES MAN #OnePiece914 pic.twitter.com/wzNeGDf1ys — STICKER (@StickerTricker) December 15, 2019

A Heavenly Episode