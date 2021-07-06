One Piece Releases Episode 982 Promo

✖

The War For Wano Arc has just kicked off in the latest episodes of One Piece's anime, and it seems as if the next installment of the popular Shonen series' anime is set to further explore the terrifying threat of the Beast Pirates, not only via Kaido but through his terrifying lieutenants. With the recent flashback showing us the tragic life of Kozuki Oden and how Kaido and Orochi were responsible for his death before the borders of his homeland could be opened to the world, it's clear that the Straw Hat Pirates have an insane fight ahead of them.

Kaido's Beast Pirates have shown themselves to be some of the strongest villains that Luffy and his crew have battled during their time sailing the Grand Line, with most of them having unique abilities granted to them via knock-off versions of the Devil Fruit. With the likes of King, Queen, Who's Who, and Ulti rounding out the top swashbucklers within Kaido's employ, it's clear that each of the Straw Hats is going to be needed in order to achieve Oden's dream of freeing his people from Orochi's grasp. In the pages of the manga, the War is still being raged and holds moments that are definitely some of the most action-packed of Eiichiro Oda's franchise so far.

Twitter User Soulstorm_OP shared the promo video for the next episode of One Piece's anime, 982, giving us a dark look at Kaido's higher-ups as the series continues its march to hitting the milestone installment of its one-thousandth episode:

One Piece has gotten a lot of praise in recent days, thanks in part to the stellar animation by Toei Animation and director Tatsuya Nagamine, who previously had worked on Dragon Ball Super: Broly and scores of other anime projects. With Luffy joining forces with countless combatants that make up the resistance of Wano, it's clear that the lasting ramifications of this battle, win or lose, will have a big effect on the world of the Grand Line and the Straw Hat Pirates' mission to make Monkey the king of the pirates.

How have you felt about the animation of the Wano Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.