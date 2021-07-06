One Piece Updates Opening to Welcome the Newest Straw Hat

✖

One Piece has updated its opening theme sequence to welcome the newest member of the Straw Hat crew! The anime is now well underway into the Wano Country arc's third act as the Akazaya Nine and the rebel forces are preparing to make their way to Onigashima. It's been a bumpy road leaving the shores of Wano, however, as Luffy and the others have come across some major obstacles and enemies that they have been struggling to take down thanks to the sheer number of Beasts Pirates. But one major ally arrived at the end of the newest episode, Jimbei.

When we had last seen Jimbei in action, he had asked Luffy for the opportunity to help his former Sun Pirates comrades escape from Big Mom at Whole Cake Island successfully but it was unclear whether or not he survived. With his arrival at Wano at the end of the newest episode, Jimbei officially re-affirmed his desire to join the Straw Hat crew and now it's official! Taking it one step further with his joining Luffy's crew in the newest episode, the opening theme sequence has actually been update to include Jimbei in the Straw Hat line up. Check out an example of this below:

Did you catch the updates to #OnePiece's opening? Welcome to the Straw Hats Jimbei! pic.twitter.com/ri43lc6Yhc — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 5, 2021

So not only did Jimbei become an official part of the Straw Hat crew with Episode 981 of the series (something Toei Animation had officially congratulated the character on following the release of the previous episode), the opening theme update has taken this to another level as Jimbei has been added to their battle line up in not only the final shot of the opening but a few other shots as well. Given that the anime has already updated its opening for the upcoming war at Onigashima, there's a chance it could get updated even further going forward.

The updated opening theme has already brought some major additions such as Yamato, and this means that we'll be seeing additional touch ups to the opening once the various characters hidden in the update make themselves known in as the fights at Onigashima truly begin. Now it's just a matter of actually getting to the island in the anime. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see Jimbei now being an official part of the Straw Hat crew? Ready to see how Luffy's crew changes now that Jimbei has come aboard? What are you hoping to see from his first real fight as part of the crew? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!