One Piece Debuts Its Best Animated Scene to Date in Latest Episode

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series to ever leave Japan, and the show is continuing its slow roll to domination. Luffy and the gang are in Wano as the group is doing its best to free the nation from its isolation. Kaido and Orochi are doing their best to stop the rebels, and a new episode showed how fruitless their plans are in the face of three members of the Worst Generation.

The whole thing went live today when One Piece put out its new episode, and it was an absolute doozy. As you can see below, fans are still reeling from the wild episode, and much of their shock stems from its crisp animation. After all, One Piece pulled all the stops for this episode, and the vast majority of fans are struggling to understand how a weekly anime can do this.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

From shading to posing and beyond, One Piece's show has never looked better than it did this week. And to make things even better, much of the new release was filler material. One Piece is singlehandedly trying to dismantle the reputation filler episodes have with shonen, and this episode makes good on the promise. After all, nothing is more convincing than the Straw Hat crew's headstrong leader, and he is even more powerful when Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid are around!

