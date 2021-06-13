One Piece Debuts Its Best Animated Scene to Date in Latest Episode
One Piece is one of the most popular anime series to ever leave Japan, and the show is continuing its slow roll to domination. Luffy and the gang are in Wano as the group is doing its best to free the nation from its isolation. Kaido and Orochi are doing their best to stop the rebels, and a new episode showed how fruitless their plans are in the face of three members of the Worst Generation.
The whole thing went live today when One Piece put out its new episode, and it was an absolute doozy. As you can see below, fans are still reeling from the wild episode, and much of their shock stems from its crisp animation. After all, One Piece pulled all the stops for this episode, and the vast majority of fans are struggling to understand how a weekly anime can do this.
From shading to posing and beyond, One Piece's show has never looked better than it did this week. And to make things even better, much of the new release was filler material. One Piece is singlehandedly trying to dismantle the reputation filler episodes have with shonen, and this episode makes good on the promise. After all, nothing is more convincing than the Straw Hat crew's headstrong leader, and he is even more powerful when Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid are around!
What do you think of the latest One Piece episode? Do you think this animation is second to none...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
How Even?
I JUST WITNESSED THE BEST ANIMATED SCENE IN THE HISTORY OF THE ONE PIECE ANIME!!— D.Medina// One piece GOAT Thank you Miura! (@DavidMedinaSol2) June 13, 2021
WTTFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF!!!!
Believe It!
It’s honestly hard to believe that One Piece is a weekly anime, this straight up has the same qualities as a movie #ThankYouToei pic.twitter.com/EVE4syuA5d— ☠️Eustass D. Fetty☠️ (@Eustass_Fetty) June 13, 2021
Can't Beat the GOAT
One Piece anime beating 99% of every anime when it goes all out. Literally one of the best group of animators 😭 pic.twitter.com/WPV3fdcaZx— 🍁Jaro🍁 (@jarujoart) June 13, 2021
Beyond Speechless
I'm so speechless about this episode, my already high expectations weren't high enough. This is another league.
One of the best episodes in one piece, some of the best animation of all time, top tier direction, exceptional ost choice I can never give it justice with words— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) June 13, 2021
Shock and Awe
One Piece is basically delivering 1 S Tier episode a month these days…I’m in awe.— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 13, 2021
How Did This Happen?
WTF WAS THAT ONE PIECE EPISODE, HOW DID A RANDOM FODDER BATTLE JUST RESULT IN LIKE THE BEST ANIMATED SCENE IN THE ENTIRETY OF THE WHOLE SERIES, EXCUSE ME WHATTTT????— Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 13, 2021
An Incredible Handoff
One Piece #978 had a specially boarded sequence this week that involved an incredible animator relay. Goes from Masami Mori to Sugita (Luffy flying), then Nireki (Kidd), Isuta (Law) and Maenami (Luffy G4) to Hashimoto (explosion) and Ishigami (the three of them falling). Awesome. pic.twitter.com/NyxQmsIlQB— Ashita (@AshitanoGin) June 13, 2021