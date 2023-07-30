One Piece Anime Reveals First Look at Gear Fifth Luffy

One Piece has finally done it. For months and months, the entire anime fandom has been waiting for Luffy to reach the climax of his fight with Kaido. The War for Wano has been nothing short of impressive, and Luffy's bout with Kaido has been intense, to say the least. All the while, One Piece readers have been waiting on Luffy to reveal his latest form as it debuted in the manga ages ago. And at long last, One Piece has done it.

Yes, that is right. Gear Fifth is here. Luffy showed the world Gear 5 at last this week when its new episode dropped, and One Piece is now gearing up for a full reveal with episode 1071.

As you can see above, One Piece shared its very look at Gear Fifth Luffy in the anime this week. Much of his face is obscured here, but episode 1070 does give us an idea of what's to come. After all, it seems like Luffy is almost glowing here, and his hair has been majorly changed. The boy is rocking cloudy white hair, and from what we've seen of the Gear 5 transformation so far, it seems Luffy's new power is unlike any we have seen before.

Of course, One Piece fans are taking over social media now that Gear 5 has stepped into the anime. It has been quite some time since the manga welcomed the form, after all. One Piece debuted Gear Fifth Luffy in chapter 1044, and we did see the form for a brief moment in One Piece Film: Red. Now, the TV anime is ready to give the beloved form its due. It is fair to say this power overhauls everything we know about Luffy's power and his Devil Fruit. So if you are ready to learn more about Luffy's fate, stay locked on the One Piece anime!

If you are not caught up with the series, no worries! You can watch the One Piece anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece update? Do you think Luffy's new form is living up to expectations?