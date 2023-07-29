One Piece: Red and More One Piece Movies are Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

One Piece Film: Red and more One Piece movies are now available to stream with Crunchyroll! The One Piece anime franchise has been steadily getting ready to enter a new era as it quickly approaches the final moments of the Wano Country arc's climax in its latest episodes, and Crunchyroll has been helping fans celebrate by gathering a ton of the anime together to check out in a single place. This began with the English dub release of the One Piece anime releasing for streaming with Crunchyroll, and now some big movies in the franchise have been added to the service.

Crunchyroll has previously announced that the latest three movies in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, One Piece: Stampede, and One Piece Film: Gold would be hitting the service this month, and now all three of them are finally available for streaming! This includes both the English and Japanese language dub releases of the films, and fans can them on Crunchyroll under the "One Piece Movies" selection on the service. So if you've missed seeing any of these One Piece movies in theaters, now is the time to catch up with it all!

It's time! One Piece Film Red and One Piece: Stampede are now streaming in English sub and dub on @Crunchyroll.



🔥 WATCH: https://t.co/OGV2VubyWC pic.twitter.com/7nsBOAQWWa — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) July 28, 2023

What Is One Piece Film: Red?

One Piece Film: Red is the latest, and currently biggest One Piece movie in the franchise as it took over the box office around the world last year. Introduced Red-Haired Shanks' daughter, Uta, to the franchise, the story the story for One Piece's newest feature film, One Piece Film: Red begins its synopsis with, "Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert."

The synopsis continues its tease with, "With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

Are you going to check out more of One Piece movies now that they are streaming with Crunchyroll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!