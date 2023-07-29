One Piece Meets Super Mario With This Viral Gear Fifth Form

One Piece is preparing to introduce the anime world to Luffy's ultimate transformation next month, as the fight for Wano's future will turn things up a notch. With the form allowing Monkey D. Luffy to transform into a living cartoon, granting him a number of abilities that make him a force to be reckoned with, the Straw Hats gain a serious ace up their sleeve. Now, one fan artist has imagined if Gear Fifth were to make the leap from anime to video games by seeing what Super Mario would look like with the transformation.

Over the years, Super Mario has gained more transformations than we can count throughout the Nintendo gaming franchise. While the first outing allowed him to grow bigger thanks to the Mushroom Kingdom's mushrooms and gain the ability to throw fireballs by collecting a fire flower, numerous new items have been introduced to the gaming series. With the arrival of The Super Mario Bros Movie earlier this year, the franchise was able to pull in some serious profits thanks to box office receipts. While a sequel film has yet to be confirmed at this point, it seems a surefire bet that the Mario Bros will make a return to the silver screen at some point in the future.

Super Luffy Bros

Gear Fifth doesn't just give Luffy the powers of a living cartoon, but it also changes his hair and attire to the color white, while also giving him a much "cloudier" aesthetic. The form made its first anime appearance thanks to the latest film in the shonen series, One Piece Film: Red, but was only seen for a brief few moments. Next month, the War For Wano will give fans plenty of time to look at Luffy's form as he uses it in his fight against the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido.

While Luffy's Gear Fifth will be making its television debut next month, the form has already played a major role in One Piece's manga. Following the War For Wano, Monkey has still been able to use the transformation at will, recently using it in the final saga to take down an empowered Rob Lucci.

What do you think of this crossover between One Piece and Nintendo? Who wins in a fight between Mario and Luffy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.